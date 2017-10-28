7-year-old girl with 3-D printed hand throwing 1st pitch at Game 4 of World Series

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — A 7-year-old girl with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand will toss out the ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“We’re absolutely excited,” Hailey Dawson’s mom, Yong Dawson, told ABC News of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. “She’s just a bundle of energy right now. She’s been practicing for it. We want her to treat it like any other pitch; no pressure.”

The Nevada girl has Poland syndrome, a rare birth defect that caused her to be born without three fingers on her right hand. …read more