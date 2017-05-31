7th-grader’s ‘Why am I not good enough?’ video touches millions

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — It’s one thing to capture the attention of 20 million people on Facebook.

It’s quite another to capture the attention of a seventh-grade classroom.

Olivia Vella did both. Her end-of-year poem that she presented in front of her class had her fellow students “in awe,” said Brett Cornelius, seventh-grade writing teacher at Queen Creek Middle School.

The video of her delivery has been viewed more than 20 million times. During the six-minute poem, she asks the question “Why am I not good enough?”

“The reaction to the video shows I am not alone,” Vella told ABC News. “We are not alone …read more