8-Year-Old Battling Cancer Gets Wish to See Amazon Shipping Facility

Thinkstock/Ryan McVay(PHOENIX) — An 8-year-old boy’s birthday wish to see an Amazon distribution center has been fulfilled.

Ben Bicknese loves shopping on the e-commerce site so much that he wanted to see where all the magic happens.

“He was just floored,” Ben’s mom Cecilia Bicknese of Tucson, Arizona, told ABC News. “There’s some pictures of his eyes popping out of his head. He was just stunned … he couldn’t believe he was there.”

Ben was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer, in 2014 and had removal surgery that same year. The cancer returned in 2015, and he’s gone through chemotherapy …read more