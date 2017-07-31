8-year-old boy honored by firefighters after saving his baby sister

The Holt Family(MILAN, N.H.) — A New Hampshire boy has been named an honorary firefighter after he rescued his little sister from the family’s burning home.

On July 23, John Holt told his 8-year-old son, Harrison, to call 911 after realizing the family’s house was on fire.

Harrison sprung into action, grabbing his 11-month-old sister, Marie, before running outside to the oak tree where his parents had taught him to go in case of emergencies.

“I came outside after trying to put [the fire] out and Harry is standing under the oak tree with Marie under one arm and the phone in the …read more