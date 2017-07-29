8-year-old boy raises over $6K to buy best friend new wheelchair

Courtesy Jenny Burnett(POWAY, Calif.) — A California boy decided to raise funds to buy a brand new, customized wheelchair for his best friend, whose current wheelchair had become ill-fitting — and his good will gesture has already exceeded expectations.

Paul Burnett and Kamden Houshan met in kindergarten. The two 8-year-old boys, who are headed for third grade in the fall, instantly became friends, their mothers told ABC News.

“They spend a lot of time together,” said Jenny Burnett. “They talk every day and every Saturday. We do a family dinner so he sees a lot of what Kamden goes through.”

Kamden was born


