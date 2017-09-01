8-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery creates lemonade stand as part of his recovery

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital-Lincoln Campus(LINCOLN, Neb.) — An 8-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery wanted to run his own lemonade stand, so his occupational therapist made that dream part of his treatment to learn how to walk again.

Ulises Ornelas was diagnosed in late February with a cavernous hemangioma tumor in his brain the size of an eyeball, his mother said. After undergoing surgery on July 19, he was admitted to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Lincoln Campus 12 days later to begin his recovery.

"When he first got here, he couldn't even sit up on his own, or even stand up," Karina Ornelas, 28, told