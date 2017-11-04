80-pound dog named Strudel down to 54 pounds after rigorous weight loss journey

Zoom Room Virginia Beach(CHESAPEAKE, Va.) — Strudel the dog once weighed a whopping 80 pounds, but now she’s working on her summer body.

The 7-year-old rescue pup was surrendered after her owner died, and now lives with a loving foster family, Kristen and Wynn Horton in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The golden retriever mix is down to 54 pounds after working out at Zoom Room, a dog training facility in Virginia Beach, since June.

“When she came in we did everything nice and slow in 30-minute sessions,” John Cotthaus, owner of Zoom Room, told ABC News. “Halfway through she was completely puttered out, …read more