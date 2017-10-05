81-year-old attempts to run 1st marathon in Chicago

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — Running a marathon is on many people’s bucket list. But they don’t usually wait until they’re in their 80s to cross it off.

Not so for 81-year-old Max Downham, who will be giving the 26.2 miles his first shot this weekend in the Chicago Marathon.

“It’s something that I’d like to be able to do and say I’ve done it and I think also quite honestly I take care of myself and I believe in good health and I think this is a wonderful way to keep yourself in good shape and health,” he told ABC station WLS in Chicago.

