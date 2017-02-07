88-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Earning High School Diploma

Lewisville Independent School District (LEWISVILLE, Texas) — At 88 years old, Frankie Sprabary has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of earning a high school diploma.

Sprabary, who was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas, had been set to graduate from the town’s high school nearly 71 years ago in May of 1946.

But just a few months before, she was badly injured in a car accident that left her homebound and unable to finish school.

“Life just happened, and I never got the opportunity to go back and get my diploma,” she told ABC News Tuesday. “It was the one thing I had …read more