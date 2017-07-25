88-year-old woman with terminal illness meets and flirts with Luke Bryan

Credit: lukebryan.com(KANSAS CITY) — For 88-year-old Frances Stanaway of Missouri, meeting country star Luke Bryan was the “night of her life.”

Stanaway, who is battling a terminal illness, got the chance to meet — and flirt — with Bryan through the organization Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care out of Pennsylvania. On Friday, Stanaway, a country music fan, received tickets to his show in Kansas City show and got to meet the “Crash My Party” singer just before the concert.

But her meeting went far beyond the usual photo op and hug.

“Crossroads has a ‘Gift of a Day’ campaign that tries to make …read more