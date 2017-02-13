89-year-old retired mailman receives Valentine’s Day cards from strangers

Courtesy H. John Voorhees III (BETHEL, Conn.) — Strangers are bringing joy to an elderly grandfather with dementia by sending Valentine’s Day cards to the senior center where he lives.

Jim Gaboardi, 89, is a former mailman who served in Danbury, Connecticut, for 45 years. Gaboardi has received 80 handmade cards and counting after his eldest granddaughter, Meghan Henriques-Parker, originally asked her Facebook friends to mail him Christmas cards on Dec. 14.

“He looks up to me and said, ‘Sure been a long time since I got any mail,'” Henriques-Parker, 36, told ABC News. “I felt absolutely horrific, so I put it …read more


