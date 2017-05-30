9-year-old with cancer receives surprise birthday party from friends at school

ABC News(BAYTOWN, Texas) — One 9-year-old received a birthday surprise from his classmates, whom he hasn’t seen since being diagnosed with cancer.

Elijah Lewis, who has been fighting leukemia, returned to school as his May 24 birthday wish, but did not expect the party that awaited.

“He smiled and he laughed with the kids and they were all so happy,” mom Lakesha Lewis told ABC News. “Elijah just said it was the best birthday ever. He didn’t want to leave.”

Lewis, a mom of three from Baytown, Texas, said Elijah has been undergoing chemotherapy for months now. Due to side effects from his …read more