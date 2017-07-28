9-year-old with Down syndrome belting Whitney Houston will melt your heart

The Miller Family(PROSPER, Texas) — Footage of a boy with Down syndrome performing a Whitney Houston classic is bringing smiles to millions on the internet.

Dane Miller, 9, was captured on video singing Houston’s 1993 hit “I Have Nothing” from “The Bodyguard” during a recent family car ride.

Dane’s aunt, Jeanne Miller, posted the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed 4.7 million times since Monday.

“He is just very vibrant,” Jeanne Miller of Prosper, Texas, told ABC News. “He’s very high-functioning so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him. He’s very proud [of the video]. He just …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462