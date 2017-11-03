9-year-old with terminal cancer asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas

Tara Artinyan(PORTLAND, Maine) — A boy and his family are wishing for cards from people around the world in honor of his favorite holiday of Christmas.

Jacob Thompson, 9, is fighting cancer at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

When doctors told his mother he had a month to live, Jacob’s family began asking people on Facebook to send him cards so he can celebrate his last Christmas early.

Soon, Jacob had received 100 cards.

“It really showed him that the world is good and that there are a lot of people thinking of him,” mom Michelle Simard …read more


