9-Year-Old with Terminal Cancer’s Travel Dreams Fulfilled

Courtesy Steve Smith (PORTSMOUTH, N.H.) — The family of a young girl with terminal brain cancer is carrying out her wishes to “see the world.”

“She has talked about a lot of different vacation spots,” mom Stacie Brill, 34, told ABC News. “She said, ‘We can go anywhere, even Hawaii!’ She’s so undecided because she doesn’t know what she wants to do. We are just trying to do little things to keep her happy and put a smile on her face from here on out.”

Ciara Brill, 9, had been having headaches and developed a lazy eye the day after Christmas, when …read more