90-year-old grandmother has made over 2,000 tiny hats for newborns

Courtesy Hillcrest Hospital(MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio) — One 90-year-old grandmother is keeping herself plenty busy.

Barbara Lowe has hand knit thousands of tiny hats for babies born inside Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, since 2009.

To date, Lowe has delivered 2,252 hats to the hospital, located just footsteps away from her senior complex home, right across the street.

The matriarch, who retired after working 25 years in the “jewelry business,” started by knitting hats for her family and friends,” she told ABC News. And after a family member suggested she make them for a hospital for newborns, she was on board.

It takes Lowe …read more