94-year-old grandma surprised with hurricane supplies from police

Clearwater Police Department (CLEARWATER, Fla.) — A 94-year-old grandmother got a surprise visit from police before losing power from Hurricane Irma.

Betty Helmuth of Clearwater, Florida, answered her door on Sept. 7 for Officer James Frederick and his colleagues who greeted her with supplies.

The touching moment was captured on video by Clearwater Police and shared on the department’s Facebook page one week later.

“Oh my gosh,” Helmuth said to the officers. “Oh gosh, you’re good-looking!”

Frederick told ABC News that he and his team brought groceries, water and flashlights to Helmuth after her granddaughter, Rachel Copeland of Texas, sent a Facebook message to …read more