94-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Lifelong Goal of Graduating From College

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Amy Craton first enrolled to get her bachelor of arts degree in 1962, but had to leave school to raise her four children.

More than 50 years later the 94-year-old finally earned her degree in Creative Writing and English thanks to Southern New Hampshire University’s online program. Craton graduated late last year with a 4.0 GPA, the school said.

“It feels good to graduate, but in many ways I feel I am still on the road; I have more to learn,” Craton said, according to the school’s website.

