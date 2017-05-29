A Big Hunk o’ Cash: Jet once belonging to Elvis Presley auctioned for more than $400K

Courtesy of GWS Auctions, Inc.A jet formally owned by Elvis Presley and his father, Vernon, sold for the whopping price of $430,000 at an auction held Saturday in Agoura Hills, California, according to LiveAuctioneers.com. The 1962 Lockheed Jetstar jet has been a popular tourist attraction at an airport in Roswell, New Mexico, where it has sat on a runway for more than 30 years.

The jet features an interior with a variety of custom-designed alterations specified by the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, including red-velvet seats, red carpeting, and gold-tone hardware …read more