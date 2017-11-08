a-ha releases first acoustic album, “MTV Unplugged — Summer Solstice”

UMeWhile a-ha has been among the biggest rock bands in their native Norway for decades, they’re known best in the U.S. for their 1985 chart-topping debut single “Take On Me.” Now you can get to know them again with their just-released first acoustic album, MTV Unplugged — Summer Solstice, a two-CD set recorded before an intimate audience at Ocean Sound Recordings studio on the Norwegian island of Giske.

The album gathers highlights from two shows that coincided with the summer solstice. a-ha played a career-spanning set of songs that including two