A “Killer” tribute: Thursday declared Jerry Lee Lewis Day in Nashville

C Flanigan/FilmMagicThis Thursday, August 24, will officially be Jerry Lee Lewis Day in Nashville. Music City will honor the 81-year-old piano-playing rock ‘n’ roll pioneer on the same day that he’ll be saluted at a tribute concert that’s part of the ongoing web series Skyville Live.

The show will feature Kris Kristofferson and such country stars as George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack and Toby Keith singing the songs of “The Killer.” You can watch online starting at 9 p.m. ET, with complete streaming details at SkyvilleLive.com.

