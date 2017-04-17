A look back at the rise of marijuana in the US

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — According to a new Yahoo-Marist poll released today, more than half of Americans admit to having used marijuana at least once in their lives. The drug occupies a unique place in America; the federal government has deemed it illegal but 29 states have legalized it for medicinal or recreational purposes.

Here’s a look back at the rise of marijuana in the U.S.

2,000 BC

Ancient Egyptians start using the drug after it arrives from India, according to a 2012 published paper. Marijuana eventually arrived in Europe, where Greek and Romans started using the marijuana plant for “its ropelike qualities …read more