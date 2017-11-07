A lot “More” Monkees: The Monkees’ second album gets super-deluxe reissue treatment

RhinoA super deluxe version of The Monkees‘ hugely successful second album, More of The Monkees will be released on December 15. The three-CD collection features mono and stereo versions of the original album, as well as 55 previously unreleased tracks, including studio outtakes, alternate versions and mixes, and live performances.

Released in January 1967, More of The Monkees went on to replace the band’s self-titled debut album at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, where it spent 18 consecutive weeks. The record included the classic chart-topping single “I’m a Believer,” the #20 …read more


