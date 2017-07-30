A Midsummer Night’s Jam: The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and Eagles play The Classic East

L-R: Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh perform at The Classic East; Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop MarketingYou can’t say there’s been a lack of rock and roll nostalgia this year, with tours from the likes of Tom Petty, John Mellencamp, Foreigner and U2‘s Joshua Tree outing. But The Classic East festival proved the old guard still has a plenty of game.

Saturday, Citi Field in Queens, New York played host to a solid blend of classic rock, jazz rock, and some blue-eyed soul with the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and The Eagles. …read more