A New Voice On Gonzaga Broadcasts This Year

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout Adam Morrison will be the new analyst on the Gonzaga IMG Radio Network for Zag men’s basketball games in 2017-18.

Morrison joins Tom Hudson courtside for all home and away games on the network. Hudson is entering his 16th season behind the microphone as the voice of the Bulldogs.

“We’re excited to have Adam join the Gonzaga IMG Radio Network,” Gonzaga IMG College General Manager Mark Livingston said. “He’s one of the all-time great Zags. His experience and success as a Bulldog will add an intriguing element to our broadcast.”

The first broadcast will be at the Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7, beginning at 3 p.m.

Morrison played for the Bulldogs from 2003-06. He led the Bulldogs to a 29-4 overall record and a No. 5 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. Morrison led the nation in scoring in his last year, averaging 28.1 points per game. He is only the second Gonzaga player ever to do so. Morrison was the fourth GU player to earn Wooden Award All-American. He was a consensus Associated Press All-America first-team pick. Morrison also earned National Association of Basketball Coaches Co-Player of the Year and USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Co-Player of the Year accolades during 2006. Other national honors Morrison earned in 2006 were: Naismith Trophy Top Four Finalist, NABC All-District 14 First Team, and USBWA All-District 9 First Team.

A star player nationally, Morrison also dominated the West Coast Conference. He earned back-to-back WCC Tournament Most Valuable Player honors (2005, 2006) and was a two-time WCC First Team honoree. Morrison was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2006, after averaging 28.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, along with a 49.6 field goal percentage, 77.2 free throw percentage and a 42.8 three-point percentage.

Morrison finished his career as the third-leading scorer in Gonzaga history with 1,867 points. He is also third in the career rankings for field goals made (659) and fifth in free throws made (398). Morrison’s name is also scattered throughout the GU single-season rankings. He is first in single-season points (926 in 2005-06), field goals made (306 in 2005-06) and free throws made (240 in 2005-06).

Morrison was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats as the third pick overall in the 2006 draft; the highest draft pick by a Gonzaga player.