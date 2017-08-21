A Night at the Cinema: Actors portraying Freddie Mercury’s band mates in upcoming Queen biopic revealed

Neal Preston/©Queen Productions Ltd.Queen‘s official website has revealed the actors who’ll be joining star Rami Malek in director Bryan Singer‘s forthcoming biopic about the legendary U.K. band, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Appearing with Malek, who had already been cast as Queen singer Freddie Mercury, will be Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.

Lee’s list of credits includes parts in the British TV series Fresh Meat and Midsomer Murders, as well as in the upcoming movie The Last Witness. Besides acting, Gwilym is a talented musician who sings …read more


