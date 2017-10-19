A Thriller, chiller night: Watch a preview of “Michael Jackson’s Halloween”

Credit Hammerhead ©2017 All Rights ReservedMichael Jackson‘s “Thriller” dance is a Halloween tradition, but now you can get your first glimpse of what CBS is hoping will be a new Halloween tradition: Michael Jackson’s Halloween.

In the 30-second promo, set to the MJ songs “Working Day and Night” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” we see the King of Pop’s animated feet as they appeared in the “Billie Jean” video, clad in black loafers and sparkly socks. As he dances, sparkles fly from his feet, and then we see a sparkly …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462