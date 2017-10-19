A Thriller, chiller night: Watch a preview of “Michael Jackson’s Halloween”

Credit Hammerhead ©2017 All Rights ReservedMichael Jackson‘s “Thriller” dance is a Halloween tradition, but now you can get your first glimpse of what CBS is hoping will be a new Halloween tradition: Michael Jackson’s Halloween.

In the 30-second promo, set to the MJ songs “Working Day and Night” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” we see the King of Pop’s animated feet as they appeared in the “Billie Jean” video, clad in black loafers and sparkly socks. As he dances, sparkles fly from his feet, and then we see a sparkly …read more