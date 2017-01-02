A Well-Respected Man! The Kinks’ Ray Davies Is Knighted by Queen Elizabeth

Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty ImagesYou can call him Sir Ray now! The Kinks frontman Ray Davies was honored with a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II as part of the 2017 edition of the U.K. monarch’s annual New Year Honours list.

The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is being recognized “for services to the arts.” After hearing about the honor, BBC News reports, Davies said, “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as …read more