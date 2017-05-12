“A Whiter Shade of Pale” turns 50: Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker says tune’s enduring popularity is “a mystery”

Credit: Alex AspreyToday, May 12, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” the memorable debut single by British prog-rock act Procol Harum.

The soulful, lyrically enigmatic tune — does anyone know what “skipped the light fandango” actually means? — is easily is the group’s biggest hit, spending six weeks at the top of the U.K. charts and reaching #5 in the U.S.

Over the years, “A Whiter Shade of Pale” has been used in many films, perhaps most famously in 1983’s The Big Chill, and has also became a popular wedding song. Procol Harum frontman …read more


