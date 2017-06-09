A “Wonderful!” Johnny Mathis concert special premieres Saturday

Credit: Jeff DunasIf you’re a Johnny Mathis fan, chances are you’ll want to tune in to your local public television stations Saturday, June 10. That’s when a new concert special titled Wonderful! Wonderful! is scheduled to premiere on select channels across the U.S.

The show, which is part of the ongoing My Music series, features the legendary pop crooner singing many of his classic hits, including “Chances Are,” “Wonderful! Wonderful!” “Twelfth of Never,” “It’s Not for Me to Say” and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.” The concert also features Mathis sharing stories about …read more


