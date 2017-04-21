A year after Prince’s death, Prince expert calls him “the greatest performer of his generation”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesLet’s go crazy remembering Prince, who died one year ago today from a drug overdose. Unfortunately, the legal turmoil surrounding the rights to Prince’s music, as well as the ongoing investigation into his death from the painkiller fentanyl, may impact his legacy as one of the greatest artists of all time.

In public, Prince was vehemently anti-drug, but it’s now emerged that he was apparently struggling with an opioid addiction. Still, rock critic Alan Light, author of Let’s Go Crazy: Prince and the Making of Purple Rain, says …read more


