ABBA apart: Six solo projects by Swedish pop legends’ members being reissued on vinyl

While ABBA is one of the most successful global pop acts of all time, the band’s four members — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — also lent their talents to a number of projects outside their famous group. Now, six albums released by ABBA’s various members over the years will be reissued on high-quality 180-gram vinyl on July 28.

The first of these albums is Lycka, a folk-rock-flavored collection that Björn and Benny released as a duo in 1970 before the formation of ABBA. Interestingly, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, …read more