ABBA apart: Six solo projects by Swedish pop legends’ members being reissued on vinyl

UMe

While ABBA is one of the most successful global pop acts of all time, the band’s four members — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — also lent their talents to a number of projects outside their famous group. Now, six albums released by ABBA’s various members over the years will be reissued on high-quality 180-gram vinyl on July 28.

The first of these albums is Lycka, a folk-rock-flavored collection that Björn and Benny released as a duo in 1970 before the formation of ABBA. Interestingly, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, …read more


