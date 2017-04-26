ABBA offers deluxe reissue of ‘Gold: Greatest Hits’

Credit: UMeABBA is getting in on the reissue gold rush.

The Swedish hitmakers will release a 25th anniversary limited-edition version of their 1992 best-of collection, Gold: Greatest Hits, on June 30. The two-album set will be pressed on heavyweight 180-gram gold-colored vinyl and will also include a card enabling MP3 download of the tracks.

Featuring such hits as “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “The Name of the Game” and “SOS,” Gold: Greatest Hits has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

ABBA was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. The quartet of Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad …read more