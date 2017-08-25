ABBA’s Benny Andersson releasing new album featuring solo piano versions of his songs

Deutsche GrammophonFounding ABBA keyboardist/songwriter Benny Andersson has recorded an album titled Piano, featuring solo piano versions of a career-spanning selection of his compositions.

Due out September 29, the 21-track collection features ABBA tunes, songs from Andersson’s solo albums, and pieces from some of the stage musicals on which he collaborated with his ABBA songwriting partner Bjorn Ulvaeus, including Chess and Kristina from Duvemåla.

Among the ABBA songs appearing on Piano are "Thank You for the Music," "I Let the Music Speak," "I Wonder (Departure)," and "Happy New Year."