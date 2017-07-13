About CAR-T leukemia therapy, part of a new wave in cancer treatment

Garry DeLong/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed a new breakthrough therapy for advanced leukemia on Wednesday called CTL019 –- a first-of-its-kind cancer treatment, in an emerging category known as CAR-T immunotherapy.

The treatment is the result of a joint effort between the University of Pennsylvania and pharmaceutical giant Novartis. In 2015, the two launched a study called ELIANA to investigate the use of CTL019 in children with a difficult-to-treat leukemia. The preliminary results of the study, released last month, helped sway the expert panel, who voted 10-0 to urge the FDA to recommend the …read more