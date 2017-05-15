AC/DC’s Brian Johnson returns to the stage, performing at UK show alongside Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers

Brian Johnson with AC/DC in Feb. 2016 (Jason Squires/WireImage)On Sunday, longtime AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson gave his first performance since March of 2016, when hearing issues forced him to stop touring with his famous band. He joined Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant as guests at Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers‘ solo concert in Oxford, U.K.

According to RollingStone.com, the three legendary rock vocalists sang together on a rendition of Barrett Strong‘s classic 1959 Motown hit “Money (That’s What I Want).”

Fan-filmed video of the performance, which took place at Oxford New Theatre, shows …read more