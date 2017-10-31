Acetaminophen use in pregnancy linked to ADHD in study, but no cause is proven

Pixel-Productions/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study associates the long-term use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in over-the-counter pain relievers like Tylenol, during pregnancy with the risk that the children born from those pregnancies could develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But many in the medical community say the study, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics, should be taken in stride.

For expecting mothers with pain or fever during pregnancy, acetaminophen has long been the pain reliever of choice. In the U.S., about 65 to 70 percent of pregnant American women say they take acetaminophen-containing products during pregnancy, according to the CDC. …read more