Aerosmith cancels four Latin American concerts as Steven Tyler deals with “unexpected medical issues”

Credit: Ross HalfinAerosmith‘s Latin American tour has been grounded because frontman Steven Tyler is experiencing “unexpected medical issues,” according a post on the band’s official website.

The message reveals that the singer “is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time.”

Tyler’s illness has forced Aerosmith to cancel the last four dates on its current trek, which were scheduled for September 27 in Curitiba, Brazil; September 30 in Santiago, Chile; October 3 in Rosario, Argentina; and October 7 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462