Aerosmith, Toto, Styx members among stars featured on late Ronnie Montrose’s posthumous final album, “10X10”

RhinoA star-studded list of musicians, including current or former members of Aerosmith, Toto, Van Halen and Styx, are featured on a new album that late rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose began prior to his 2012 suicide death. 10X10, which will be released on September 29, is a project Montrose started with Styx bassist Rickey Phillips and KISS drummer Eric Singer, and that Phillips proceeded to finish with the help of various artists in honor of Ronnie.

The concept behind 10X10 was to put together a 10-track collection featuring a different lead singer on each song. Among the