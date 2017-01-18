Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford, Los Lobos’ Members Added to 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup

Allen Ross Thomas; Barry Brecheisen/ WireImageWith the 2017 installment of the Experience Hendrix Tour set to kick off on February 17 in Portland, Oregon, some new additions to the trek’s star-studded lineup have been announced. Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and Los Lobos singer/guitarists David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas will appear on select dates of the Jimi Hendrix tribute tour, which is mapped out through a March 26 show in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Whitford, who has participated in a quite a few previous Experience Hendrix tours, will join this year’s trek on March 10, 11 and …read more


