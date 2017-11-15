Aerosmith’s Joe Perry releasing new solo album in January featuring Robin Zander, David Johansen and more

Roman RecordsAerosmith‘s Joe Perry will release a new solo album titled Sweetzerland Manifesto on January 19 that features a variety of guest collaborators, including vocal contributions from Cheap Trick‘s Robin Zander, ex-New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, and British blues-rock veteran Terry Reid. The 10-track collection features nine songs written or co-written by Perry, as well as a cover of the 1960s protest anthem “Eve of Destruction,” which Joe sings.

Sweetzerland Manifesto was executive produced by actor Johnny Depp, who plays guitar alongside Perry in Hollywood Vampires. Depp also played drums on Perry’s rendition …read more