Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Says Band Is Not Quite Ready to Say Farewell

Credit: Ross HalfinSo is Aerosmith really planning to retire following its upcoming tour or not? Drummer Joey Kramer has said the subject of retirement has come up, and the band’s trek next year is called “Aero-Vederci Baby!” But lead singer Steven Tyler isn’t ready to call it a final outing.

“Farewell? I’m not sure, but truth is, who knows how long we’ll be touring as the original band?” Tyler says to Billboard. “I don’t think that needs to be said, I think that we’re all freak of natures and [guitarist] Joe [Perry] and I were talking on the …read more