Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Says Band Is Not Quite Ready to Say Farewell

Credit: Ross HalfinSo is Aerosmith really planning to retire following its upcoming tour or not? Drummer Joey Kramer has said the subject of retirement has come up, and the band’s trek next year is called “Aero-Vederci Baby!” But lead singer Steven Tyler isn’t ready to call it a final outing.

“Farewell? I’m not sure, but truth is, who knows how long we’ll be touring as the original band?” Tyler says to Billboard. “I don’t think that needs to be said, I think that we’re all freak of natures and [guitarist] Joe [Perry] and I were talking on the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462