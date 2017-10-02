Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler says he “did not have a heart attack or a seizure”

ABC/Mark LevineLast week, The Boston Globe reported that, according to a source close to Aerosmith, Steven Tyler had suffered a seizure and that that was the reason the band had canceled the last four dates of its fall Latin American tour. However, Tyler — whom Aerosmith announced had to attend to “unexpected medical issues” — took to Twitter on Saturday to refute the newspaper’s report.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462