Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler says he “did not have a heart attack or a seizure”

ABC/Mark LevineLast week, The Boston Globe reported that, according to a source close to Aerosmith, Steven Tyler had suffered a seizure and that that was the reason the band had canceled the last four dates of its fall Latin American tour. However, Tyler — whom Aerosmith announced had to attend to “unexpected medical issues” — took to Twitter on Saturday to refute the newspaper’s report.

