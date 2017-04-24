After kicking off 40th anniversary tour, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers reissue vinyl versions of six albums

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty and the Heartbreakers launched their 40th anniversary tour Thursday with a show in Oklahoma City, and now the band’s released standalone vinyl versions of six of their studio albums.

The LPs were previously packaged together in one of two box sets that came out this past December. The vinyl albums that are now available individually are 1996’s She’s the One, 1999’s Echo, 2002’s The Last DJ, 2006’s Highway Companion 2010’s Mojo and 2014’s Hypnotic Eye.

The first four records feature remastered audio, while the latter two were re-pressed from the …read more