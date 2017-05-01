After serious illness, Elton John “allowing himself time to rest,” but “really looking forward” to concert return

ABC/Randy HolmesNot even a potentially deadly virus can slow down Elton John. After becoming violently ill from a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” following a South American tour, the Rocket Man had to cancel a slew of concert dates, but the episode hasn’t inspired him to pull back on his future plans.

A spokesperson for Elton told the British paper The Sun, “He is recovering very well. He’s actually allowing himself to rest and recuperate and acknowledges that it is important to properly get over this distressing time.”

