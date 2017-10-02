After surviving the mass shooting in Las Vegas, stages of grief could follow

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — Adam Payne was among the many concertgoers forced to run for their lives late Sunday when a shooter opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and injuring 515.

“Everything hit the fan,” Payne told ABC News.

He said he carried his wounded friend to safety and felt “very lucky” to have escaped alive.

Another survivor, Brian Claypool, said he was able to flee the terrifying scene as shots rung out from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Claypool said he saw two people get shot down and spoke to other …read more