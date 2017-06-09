Air Force base halts flights of F-35s after pilots report ‘hypoxia-like symptoms’

iStock/Thinkstock(GLENDALE, Ariz.) — Luke Air Force Base in Arizona halted flights of its F-35 fighter jets on Friday after an increase in the number of pilots experiencing “hypoxia-like symptoms.”

Five pilots have reported the symptoms since May 2, leading the base to cancel flying operations and review the concerns with pilots, the Air Force said. In each of the five instances, the pilots were able to use the aircraft’s back-up oxygen system and land safely.

Hypoxia is a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the body’s tissues.

“Wing officials will educate U.S. and international pilots today on the situation and increase their …read more