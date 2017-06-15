Alabama legislation stops short of banning sexual orientation conversion therapy

iStock/Thinkstock(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — A newly passed Alabama state law lauded as protection for teenagers at faith-based youth programs was stripped of language that would have restricted sexual orientation conversion therapy following pressure from a conservative policy group with close ties to the bill’s sponsor.

The Alabama Child Residential Abuse Protection Act, HB440, was introduced in the wake of an ABC News investigation detailing serious abuses committed against teens at two youth camps practicing conversion therapy in the state. The bill, which strengthened oversight of faith-based youth residential programs that had previously been exempt from regulation, originally mandated that program operators “not …read more