Alabama quadruplets graduate high school together

A set of quadruplets graduated high school in Alabama, making their mother's dream for them come true.

Taylor, Tanner, Anniston and Thompson Payne — known locally as the “Payne Quads” — are actually the second set of quadruplets to graduate in Chilton County, Alabama. But they are the first in the county to graduate together, according to the school district.

The Payne Quads made news on Oct. 13, 1998 when they became the first set of quadruplets delivered at Brookwood Women’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Their mother, Christie Payne, said doctors told her the chances that she would carry