Alice Cooper, Chrissie Hynde, John Mellencamp, Tom Waits among nominees for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Courtesy SHOFThe nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 have been announced, and it’s a lengthy list, incorporating two categories: “Performing” and “Non-Performing” songwriters.

Among the performers, the nominees include Alice Cooper, John Mellencamp, Tom Waits, The Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, Mariah Carey, Tracy Chapman, reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, The Isley Brothers, Kool & the Gang, and rap icons N.W.A.

The non-performing songwriter nominees, and some of their biggest hits, include:

L. Russell Brown/Irwin Levine — “Tie A Yellow Ribbon,” “Knock Three Times,” “I’m Gonna Boogie Tonight,” “Say Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose,” “I …read more


